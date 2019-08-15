PGA TOUR

What: BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.

Course: Medinah CC (7,613 yards, par 72)

Purse: $9.25 million (winner’s share $1,665,000)

Schedule (TV): Thursday-Sunday (Golf Channel every day, Ch. 11 Saturday and Sunday)

FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

What: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y.

Course: En Joie GC (6,974 yards, par 72)

Purse: $2,050,000 (winner’s share $307,500)

Schedule (TV): Friday-Sunday (Golf Channel)

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Notes

PGA Tour: This is the final event to get into the top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake. ... Minnesotan Troy Merritt was among four players who moved into the top 70 with strong play in the opening FedEx Cup playoff event.

ASSOCIATED PRESS