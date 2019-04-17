In the growing faith-based film industry, movies based on the true stories of medical miracles are ideal film fodder. They’re more accessible to mainstream audiences than biblical tales or conservative-baiting political fiction, and in pitting faith against medical science, they present seemingly hard proof of the existence of God (or whatever mystical forces of the universe one might believe in).

“Breakthrough,” based on a true story, is one of the more authentically moving entries in the genre. Directed by Roxann Dawson (her first feature film), written by Grant Nieporte (Will Smith’s “Seven Pounds”) and produced by DeVon Franklin (producer of Jennifer Garner’s “Miracles From Heaven”), it’s powered by a gripping lead performance from “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz.

Metz stars as Joyce Smith, the proud mother of basketball-obsessed John (Marcel Ruiz), whom she adopted on a Central American mission trip with her husband, Brian (Josh Lucas). Mother and son are going through typical teenage angst and emotional growing pains while John tests out his freedom and questions his identity and roots.

While playing with some friends on a frozen lake, the ice breaks, and John slips under. He’s submerged for 15 minutes until rescued by a fire department emergency responder, Tommy (Mike Colter), who hears a voice that compels him to keep searching for the boy.

But Tommy is not the only one who refuses to give up. For 45 minutes, John has no pulse, until Joyce begins to pray over his unresponsive body in the ER.

“Breakthrough” is fairly formulaic in its storytelling of faith, persistence and positive thinking. God is represented in gusts of wind that seem to ethereally sparkle, and in the sound of voices raised in song. Cinematically, there isn’t much of a breakthrough, or breaking of a mold, when it comes to how these stories are told.

Breakthrough ★★★ out of 4 stars Rating: PG for perilous situations.

But what distinguishes the film is the daring depiction of a complex, flawed, fierce and faithful woman. Joyce is devoted to her family, but she turns up her nose at the new pastor in town, the ultrahip Jason (Topher Grace), with a slick haircut and trendy wardrobe.

Outspoken and overprotective, she admonishes anyone who doesn’t speak positivity into John’s environment, refusing to hear anything other than “full recovery.” Her ferocious loyalty is impressive, but her delivery is less than graceful. Her husband begs her to incorporate a little softness, to surrender some mental and emotional control.

It’s refreshing to see a mother in this situation depicted in all her humanity. It’s more inspiring to see someone who isn’t perfectly saintly in a film like this, underscoring the idea that miracles can happen anywhere, to anyone. Whether belief or faith in a Christian understanding of God has anything to do with that is up for the viewer to decide.

But the true, tangible miracle here is one of a loving community, visualized in a moving scene at the end of the film, where Pastor Jason recognizes everyone who worked on John’s rescue and recovery. It wasn’t just God at work, but the loving efforts of many, many people. And isn’t that the biggest miracle of all?