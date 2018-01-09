Justin Timberlake will be doing double duty in Minneapolis.

The singer is scheduled to join his buddy Jimmy Fallon for the live episode of "The Tonight Show" at the Orpheum, following the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Other guests announced Tuesday were Dwayne Johnson and the cast of "This Is Us," the hit NBC drama that will present a special episode to air immediately following the Big Game.

The booking may be particularly poignant if Pittsburgh make the Super Bowl as several of the show's characters are major Steelers fans.

Timberlake is also expected to perform a number from his fourth solo album, "Man of the Woods."

NBC, which is broadcasting the game, will also have its big gun from the news department on hand. Lester Holt will anchor "NBC News Weekend" from Minneapolis.