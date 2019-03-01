1989: Niklas Axelson – or, “Axelsson” depending who you ask – makes his state tournament debut for Warroad. The 17-year-old from Sweden became aware of Minnesota hockey while visiting Winnipeg in the summer, was put in touch with the Christian family (the famous hockey stick makers) and was soon living in Minnesota under their legal guardianship.

“It is 10 times more than what I thought it would be,” Axelson told Doug Grow upon arriving in St. Paul for tournament week. “I had no idea, no idea.”

Axelson, who today is back in Sweden and CEO of a biotechnology company, was ineligible for the first 90 days of the season, per MSHSL transfer rules. He played JV during that time, and participated in varsity scrimmages. Once eligible, he helped the Warriors to a 13-8 regular season record. Axelson allowed just two goals in the section playoffs, including a shutout over Roseau in the final.

But in the state quarterfinals, Bloomington Jefferson peppered Axelson with 36 shots on goal and won 7-2 at the Civic Center. It prevented an outstate sweep; Rochester John Marshall (vs. Edina), Duluth Denfeld (vs. White Bear Lake) and International Falls (vs. South St. Paul) all won their games.

1969: Gordie Howe, age 40, scores two goals at the Met Center in a 4-2 victory for Detroit over the North Stars.

1979: The Gophers (493 season penalty minutes) and North Dakota (767) meet in a pivotal and expected physical WCHA series. Minnesota scored twice in the opening minute, and wins 5-2 in a game that featured 36 penalty minutes.

1984: St. Cloud Apollo upsets Duluth Denfeld 3-2 in the Section 2 semifinals

1994: Andy Hemenway and Steve Hane scored 31 seconds apart in the third period to help Mahtomedi (22-1) avoid an Section 3A tournament upset loss to Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony (14-10).

2004: The Wild signed Matt Johnson to a three-year, $3.3 million deal.

2009: Hopkins senior Becky Kortum named Ms. Hockey.

2014: Gophers’ women’s hockey scores four goals in 57 seconds to spark a 7-1 victory over St. Cloud State and reach the WCHA Final Face-Off.