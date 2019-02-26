1979: North Stars coach Glen Sonmor spent the afternoon at Williams Arena scouting the Gophers men’s hockey team, specifically a freshman from Roseau named Neal Broten.

“I like what I’ve seen,” Sonmor told Sid Hartman. “Some people say he is too small. I’ve always thought that size was overrated. Size is only a problem when it dictates how a hockey player performs. Herbie Brooks has convinced me that hitting or getting hit isn’t one of Broten’s problems.”

Sonmor told Hartman that he was also keeping a keen eye on Steve Christoff and Phil Verchota, two players already drafted by the North Stars.

Meanwhile, Gophers goalie Steve Janaszak told Hartman that he read a quote from North Stars netminder Gilles Meloche in the paper.

“He played better because he relaxed,” Janaszak said. “That’s what I am going to do from here on.”

1974: Minneapolis West defeated Southwest 4-3 in the Region 5 semifinals, the first time in seven years Southwest will not head to state; Bemidji beat Thief River Falls in Region 8 to earn the first state berth of the year.

1979: Scott Bjugstad scores four goals to lead Irondale to a Region 3 win over Blaine.

1989: The Gophers and Harvard share the No. 1 ranking in men’s hockey.

1999: Final score from the DECC: Gophers 10, UMD 7

2004: Final score from Magness Arena: Denver 6, Gophers 2. What happened? “Ask them,” Don Lucia said outside of a silent locker room.

2014: Zach Parise and Ryan Suter return to the Wild lineup from the Sochi Olympics in a 3-0 win at Edmonton.