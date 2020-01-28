A Brooklyn Park woman lured a man to his death last year by posing as a marijuana customer so her accomplices could rob him, charges said.

Destiny Bradshaw, 20, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent for the killing of Malik Tyree Dewayne Lamont in north Minneapolis.

Her two accomplices — James T. Moore, 21, and Tyreik L. Perkins, 20 — were charged last month. Moore, the accused shooter, faces one count of second-degree murder. Perkins faces one count each of aiding an offender and being an accomplice after the fact.

“Their thinking was that since Bradshaw was a female, it would be easier to lure males into the area,” said the charges.

Moore allegedly shot Lamont about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1800 block of Russell Avenue N.

According to the complaint: A witness told police that Bradshaw had confessed the plan to the witness. Bradshaw talked to Moore about the robbery scheme and then messaged people from her Facebook profile asking for marijuana.

Perkins told police that on the night of the shooting Moore spoke to Bradshaw over the phone. Moore then asked Perkins to walk with him, and they approached a car with Lamont inside.

Moore attempted to open the car door but couldn’t, so he shot into the car at Lamont, Perkins allegedly told police.

“Perkins said Moore just looked at him and started laughing,” the complaint said.

Perkins and Moore ran into Bradshaw’s apartment around the corner. Police obtained a warrant to search the address and found two women, including Bradshaw, and two children inside.

Perkins then Moore soon exited and surrendered.

Lamont fled the scene in his car, crashed into a tree and was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Bradshaw was charged via arrest warrant and is not in custody.

