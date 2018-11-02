More from Star Tribune
Walker activates National Guard troops for Election Day
Republican Gov. Scott Walker has taken the unusual step of activating the Wisconsin National Guard troops on Election Day.
National
Evers tells newspaper he plans to raise 'no taxes'
Democrat Tony Evers tells The Washington Post that if elected governor "I'm planning to raise no taxes."
National
Path to power: House races to watch on election night
The path to power in the House runs through a few dozen districts in Tuesday's election, with Republicans defending their majority and Democrats looking to gain 23 seats they would need to win control.
National
Walker moving to revoke former priests' state licenses
Gov. Scott Walker is suddenly pushing state officials to revoke professional licenses for four former priests defrocked for sexually abusing children after his campaign criticized Democratic challenger Tony Evers for not doing enough to protect students.