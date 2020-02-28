Thieves who may not be old enough to legally drive stole a truck in downtown Minneapolis and hit several parked cars before they crashed Friday morning in south Minneapolis.

The suspects, believed to be juveniles, took the truck, which was left running unattended, from the 700 block of S. Park Avenue about 10:20 a.m. The thieves hit as many as 20 cars as they drove from downtown Minneapolis before crashing the truck near W. 49th Street and Nicollet Avenue, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

“This goes with our continuing pleas to not leave keys in the car,” Elder said. “This did not need to happen. Help us help you.”

Elder said police spotted the truck in south Minneapolis and a pursuit ensued. The truck driver hit “multiple cars” along the way. The truck gained speed while trying to evade police before rolling, he said.

Resident Jerry Brauer was out walking his dog Friday afternoon and said he saw several cars that had been hit in the area of W. 45th Street and S. Wentworth Avenue.

“A lot of people are going to be surprised to come home and see the damage,” he said.

Elder said the suspects ran from the crash scene but were later apprehended and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident came after police reported a spike in auto thefts this year. Earlier this month, Minneapolis Police and the Downtown Improvement District launched a billboard campaign to remind drivers to keep their keys with them.

In the first six weeks of the year, police said 530 vehicle had been swiped, or an average of 12 vehicles a day.