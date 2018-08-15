A familiar face was back in Minnesota United's training session Tuesday morning at the National Sports Center.

Outside back Jerome Thiesson, who hasn't played since May 20 because of a calf injury, joined in for the full practice.

"He came and trained this morning. We're trying to build his minutes up because we've been here a couple times earlier in the year," coach Adrian Heath said. "He gets himself to a situation where we think he can fully integrate, and he's not quite ready, and it puts him back a few weeks. So we'll take our time, err on the side of caution. But the fact that he's been out training with the first team this morning gives us a bit of optimism."

That leaves just midfielder Maximiano out because of a knee injury, besides the long-term guys. Heath also said center back Bertrand Owundi Eko'o had gone on loan for the rest of the season to the United Soccer League's Charlotte Independence.

