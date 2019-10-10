According to sources, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is home sick, will not be coming to TCO Performance Center and has been excused by the team from this afternoon’s practice.
Unlike Stefon Diggs, who initially claimed that he missed practice last week because of illness only to be fined more than $200,000 for his actions, Thielen is “legitimately” sick, according to sources. He started feeling ill Wednesday but had full participation at practice.
Thielen caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 28-10 win over the Giants.
He will be listed on today’s injury report as not practicing because of illness.
