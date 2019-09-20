Horseback help

The St. Croix Trail Blazers seeks volunteers age 16 and older to help with its nonprofit adaptive horseback program serving veterans and people with special needs. Opportunities include preparing horses for lessons, supporting instructors, barn chores and handyman projects. stcroixtrailblazers.org.

child's play

Assist the children's center staff at People Serving People shelter, in either the infant/toddler room or preschool room. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (2-4 hour shift minimum). peopleservingpeople.org.

MADD Monitor

Mothers Against Drunk Driving seeks monitors in Hennepin County. Monitor impaired driving crashes and make appropriate referrals to the regional office. Assist with outreach, education and advocacy. Must be 18+. Commit to 5 hours per week for six months. Training provided. madd.org/minnesota.

serve meals

Metro Meals on Wheels supports more than 30 programs across the Twin Cities. Give 1 hour/week or month. Learn more at meals-on-wheels.com.

driver

Living Well Disability Services serves people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Drive to various activities and appointments. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. Scheduling is an on-call/as available basis. More at livingwell.org.

adopt a grand

Neighborhood Network for Seniors needs you to visit with seniors, assist with errands and provide support. neighborhood networkforseniors.org.

teach JA kids

Junior Achievement programs begin in elementary school, teaching children how they can change the world around them as individuals, workers and consumers. JA programs continue through middle and high school, preparing students for their future and helping them succeed in the global economy. Curriculum and orientation provided. Learn more at jaum.org.

a good mission

Join Good in the Hood in Bloomington in its kindness-based initiatives. Flexible schedule, six-month commitment. 10-20 hours per week. Some work can be done from home. Go to goodinthehood.org.

dog walker

Dog walking and raking leaves needed. Call Hamline Midway Elders, 651-209-6542.

navigators needed

Thirty navigators are needed to work with participants who are economically disadvantaged due to underemployment and/or undereducation. Go to opportunitycorps.org or call 866-859-2825.

recovery aid

Twenty navigators are needed to help local people sustain their recovery from substance use disorders. minnesotarecoverycorps.org or call 866-859-2825.

Find more: Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.