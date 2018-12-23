1. “Paddington 2”: The first one was great, but the sequel’s even better: A feel-good, hilarious confection with the on-point design of a Wes Anderson joint, the thrills of a James Bond movie, visuals inspired by pop-up books and a self-mocking gem of a supporting performance by Hugh Grant.

2. “Roma”: Alfonso Cuaron (“Gravity,” “Children of Men”) never misses, so it’s no surprise that his deep dive into the life of a superheroic Mexican maid is so humane and moving. The surprise is that the small-scale film gradually becomes an epic (which is to say: It’s from Netflix, but please see it on the big screen).

3. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: Did we really need yet another Spider-Person? Yes, we did. And sequels pronto, please.

4. “Shoplifters”: Japan’s Hirokazu Koreeda might be the least known master working in the movies, but this stunner about a family that is not related by blood boasts the year’s most wrenching scene: A woman who has been abused by her parents tearfully explains what that means to a tiny girl who also has been abused.

5. “At Eternity’s Gate”: Willem Dafoe’s performance as Vincent Van Gogh is matched by artist/director Julian Schnabel’s innovative take on what it might be like to see the world through the painter’s eyes.

6. “Creed II”: The rare sequel that, instead of regurgitating its predecessor, grows the characters in unexpectedly satisfying ways.

7. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Confirmed: Fred Rogers was as wonderful and kind as one could hope, and we need his legacy now more than ever.

8. “You Were Never Really Here”: Why are people not still talking about Lynne Ramsay’s profoundly upsetting detective drama, in which Joaquin Phoenix does career-best work as a guy who’s as mysterious as the case he’s investigating?

9. “Annihilation”: Alex Garland’s follow-up to “Ex Machina” is an even headier brain puzzler, and the mostly female cast, led by Natalie Portman, is spectacular.

10. “Game Night”: Released in the dead zone of late February and featuring Jason Bateman in what seemed like too obvious casting as a put-upon guy whose game night turns deadly, this outrageous farce could have been formulaic. Instead, it turned out to be witty, surprising up to literally the final moment and full of sharp comic performances, led by the has-he-ever-been-funny-before? Jesse Plemons as a man who really, really wants to be in on the charades fun.