All four home teams won on Saturday’s opening day of the MLS playoffs.

Let’s see if Minnesota United follows the trend in the nightcap to six first-round games tonight in its MPLS playoff debut against L.A. Galaxy at Allianz Field.

Check back here about 6:30 p.m. for the United lineup and any updates.

UPDATE, HERE ARE YOUR MNUFC LINEUP FOR TONIGHT'S PLAYOFF DEBUT:

Most notable, star Darwin Quintero has been feeling ill and is not in the starting 11, but he'll be a sub off the bench along with Mason Toye, Hassani Dotson and Abu Danladi, among others. Coach Adrian Heath has chosen to start veterans Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Angelo Rodriguez and Robin Lod instead.

Here's how it looks:

9 Angelo Rodriguez

16 Robin Lod 7 Kevin Molino 13 Ethan Finlay

8 Jan Gregus 6 Ozzie Alonso

77 Chase Gasper 15 Michael Boxall 3 Ike Opara 19 Romain Metanire

1 Vito Mannone

Substitutes: Hassani Dotson, Lawrence Olum, Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Abu Danladi, Mason Toye.

Atlanta, Seattle, Toronto and Real Salt Lake all won at home on Saturday, all of them by a mere goal except for Toronto’s deceptive 5-1 victory over D.C. United.

Philadelphia and New York Red Bulls are playing in the other first-round game this afternoon.

That Toronto-D.C. United game went to extra time tied at 1 before Toronto scored four – count ‘em, four! – times in the first 15-minute segment of the 30-minute extra time.

United lost only once in the regular season at Allianz Field and that was a June 2 loss to Philadelphia.

Except for that one blemish, the Loons were 10-1-5 at a new stadium they’ve made a fortress.

Midfielder Jan Gregus was asked just how big a home-field advantage he expects now.

“I hope it’s going to be huge, like it was throughout whole season,” he said. “It was packed and a full house every single game. I hope it’s going to be no different, especially now. I hope its going to be even more. “

The playoff concept is foreign for a guy like Gregus who has played all his career in European leagues, where the closest comparison Gregus can make is a cup final.

“We know what we play for: 95 minutes and that’s it,” Gregus said. “Nothing to be like scared of or something like that.”