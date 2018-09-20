RJ ranks 'em:
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0)
With TCU test passed, Buckeyes get coach Urban Meyer back for tune-up against Tulane before next week's huge game at Penn State. Last week: 2
2. Penn State (3-0)
Nittany Lions lost in their last trip to Illinois. That shouldn't happen in this Friday night game. Last week: 3
3. Iowa (3-0)
Hawkeyes are allowing 42 rushing yards per game. That'll be put to test against Wisconsin in key West game. Last week: 4
4. Michigan (2-1)
Sluggish in win over SMU, Wolverines will try to keep Nebraska winless in Big Ten opener. Last week: 5
5. Wisconsin (2-1)
Badgers lost stunner to BYU, and suddenly the trip to Iowa takes on added importance. Last week: 1
6. Gophers (3-0)
Win Big Ten opener at Maryland, and watch the bandwagon fill for Oct. 6 Homecoming game vs. Iowa. Last week: 7
7. Maryland (2-1)
Terps laid an egg in 35-14 home loss to Temple. Last week: 6
8. Indiana (3-0)
Visit from Michigan State will show if the Hoosiers are for real. Last week: 12
9. Michigan St. (1-1)
Spartans had bye week to prepare for Indiana. Last week: 9
10. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0)
After back-to-back losses to Duke and Akron, Wildcats have bye week to lick their wounds. Last week: 8
11. Purdue (0-3, 0-1)
It doesn't get any easier with visit from 3-0 Boston College. Last week 12
12. Nebraska (0-2)
The Scott Frost era is off to a bad start, and now it's at Michigan. Last week: 11
13. Illinois (2-1)
Illini squandered 12-point, fourth-quarter lead vs. South Florida. Last week: 14
14. Rutgers (1-2, 0-1)
Scarlet Knights lost by 41 points at Kansas. Yes, Kansas. Last week: 13
