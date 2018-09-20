RJ ranks 'em:

1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0)

With TCU test passed, Buckeyes get coach Urban Meyer back for tune-up against Tulane before next week's huge game at Penn State. Last week: 2

2. Penn State (3-0)

Nittany Lions lost in their last trip to Illinois. That shouldn't happen in this Friday night game. Last week: 3

3. Iowa (3-0)

Hawkeyes are allowing 42 rushing yards per game. That'll be put to test against Wisconsin in key West game. Last week: 4

4. Michigan (2-1)

Sluggish in win over SMU, Wolverines will try to keep Nebraska winless in Big Ten opener. Last week: 5

5. Wisconsin (2-1)

Badgers lost stunner to BYU, and suddenly the trip to Iowa takes on added importance. Last week: 1

6. Gophers (3-0)

Win Big Ten opener at Maryland, and watch the bandwagon fill for Oct. 6 Homecoming game vs. Iowa. Last week: 7

7. Maryland (2-1)

Terps laid an egg in 35-14 home loss to Temple. Last week: 6

8. Indiana (3-0)

Visit from Michigan State will show if the Hoosiers are for real. Last week: 12

9. Michigan St. (1-1)

Spartans had bye week to prepare for Indiana. Last week: 9

10. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0)

After back-to-back losses to Duke and Akron, Wildcats have bye week to lick their wounds. Last week: 8

11. Purdue (0-3, 0-1)

It doesn't get any easier with visit from 3-0 Boston College. Last week 12

12. Nebraska (0-2)

The Scott Frost era is off to a bad start, and now it's at Michigan. Last week: 11

13. Illinois (2-1)

Illini squandered 12-point, fourth-quarter lead vs. South Florida. Last week: 14

14. Rutgers (1-2, 0-1)

Scarlet Knights lost by 41 points at Kansas. Yes, Kansas. Last week: 13