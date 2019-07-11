Ruthless!

Through July 21: Theatre Elision warms up its new location by remounting “Ruthless!” The outrageous “Bad Seed”-like musical gave Natalie Portman and Britney Spears early career opportunities when it ran off-Broadway in the ’90s. Susan Hofflander, Greta Grosch (pictured) and Christine Wade appear in the campy show about a child star who’s a quadruple threat: singing, dancing, acting and murdering. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Elision Playhouse, 6105 42nd Av. N., Crystal, $5-$25, elisionplayhouse.com.)

Chris Hewitt