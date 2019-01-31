'Hair' by actors who lived it

Through Feb. 10: "Hair," the hippie musical that bowed on Broadway in 1968 as a free-love, antiwar rallying cry, is being revived half-a-century later with a twist. Theatre 55, a new company formed by former SteppingStone Theatre artistic director Richard Hitchler, is producing the show at Mixed Blood Theatre with a cast of mature artists — which means Hitchler went from catering to kids to catering to their grandparents. His 26-member ensemble includes Jeffery Goodson, Patricia Lacy, Angela Walberg and choreographer Sandra Agustin. One actor in the show, Brenda Starr, suffered a heart attack after a rehearsal in December, Hitchler said. She's back, with her doctor's blessing. "The big question that we get asked a lot is will these actors, most over 50, do the nudity," Hitchler said. "I'm leaving it up to the cast but when you see them up there working as hard as any 20-year-old, you realize people of a certain age have still got it." (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. . Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls.; $15-$25, 612-483-8381 or brownpapertickets.com.)

Rohan Preston