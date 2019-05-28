Peter Rothstein, directing "Assassins" at Theater Latté Da. (Emilee Elofson)

Theater Latté Da will give audiences glimpses of three in-the-works musicals as part of its annual Next Festival in July.

The last of the three, "Twelve Angry Men," has already been announced as a full production for the Minneapolis theater next May. Adapted from Reginal Rose's classic drama about a deadlocked jury, "Twelve Angry Men" will feature music and lyrics by Michael Holland and a book by David Simpatico. After two weeks of developmental workshops, the public readings are at 4:30 p.m. July 20 and 7:30 p.m. July 22. Latté Da co-founder Peter Rothstein directs.

The second show also is an adaptation. "A Child's Christmas in Wales" draws on poet Dylan Thomas' remembrances of childhood holidays, blending them with new tunes by Mason Neely and singer/songwriter Cerys Matthews. Co-directed by Rothstein and former Twin Cities actor/director Larissa Kokernot, its public readings are July 13 and 15, both at 7:30 p.m.

The Next Festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. July 6 and 8 with "Half the Sky." Directed by Desdemona Chiang, with book and lyrics by Isabella Dawis and music by Tidtaya Sinutoke, "Half the Sky" mashes up contemporary pop with traditional Tibetan folk music in its story of a Thai-American woman determined to summit Mount Everest.

All performances are at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets, $15 apiece or $30 for all three, are available at latteda.org.