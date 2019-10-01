Elly Stahlke (front) and the cast of "Chicago" prepare to do the "Cell Block Tango," at Theater Latté Da through Nov. 3. /Dan Norman

Theater Latté Da has "Chicago," one of the world's most popular musicals, on stage now but there are only so many "Sweeney Todds" and "Men of La Mancha," so the company also produces new works such as "Five Points" and "C."

To help develop more new musical theater, Latté Da has announced the Next Generation Commission, aimed at theatermakers who are women and people of color. It will award $20,000, plus creative and developmental support, to the winning artist or team of artists (at least half of whom must be women or people of color) who submit information and work samples to latteda.org/next-generation by Dec. 15. The winner will be announced early next year.

What does Latté Da get out of it? The right to stage the world premiere.