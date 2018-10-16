Definition: Gossip, salacious rumors

Sample usage: “If you’re not bringing the tea about Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear, then delete your account.”

Quality: This one’s in wide circulation among internet youth. Its etymology goes back to a 2014 meme of Kermit the Frog drinking tea, with the caption “ ... but that’s none of my business.” Implying, of course, that whatever it was, it was a juicy thing to know. Parents are advised not to ask their kids to bring them some tea, because you may learn something about the people down the block.

JAMES LILEKS

