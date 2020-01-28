Definition: Accepting the reality that you can’t keep up a breakneck pace all the time.

Sample usage: “I went to the gym once this week, so at least I’ve got slowmentum.”

Quality: Also can be applied to stalled political campaigns, either as a criticism or a pallid statement of optimism from a spokesperson who feels silly saying it.



