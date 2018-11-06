Definition: “Resembling zombies.”

Sample usage: “If zomboid Roseanne Barr shows up on ‘The Walking Dead,’ it’s a bad sign for everyone’s career.”

Quality: For some inexplicable reason, this was added to the official Scrabble dictionary. There’s no situation where you need a word that means “resembling zombies” because you could use, you know, just plain, old “zombies.”

 

JAMES LILEKS

