Definition: “Resembling zombies.”
Sample usage: “If zomboid Roseanne Barr shows up on ‘The Walking Dead,’ it’s a bad sign for everyone’s career.”
Quality: For some inexplicable reason, this was added to the official Scrabble dictionary. There’s no situation where you need a word that means “resembling zombies” because you could use, you know, just plain, old “zombies.”
JAMES LILEKS
See more at startribune.com/word.
