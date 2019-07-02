Definition: The feeling you have after you’ve dropped your phone and hope the glass isn’t cracked.

Sample usage: “I was all, like, droptimistic when it landed face down, hoping for the best, but nah, the screen looks like a drunken spider web.”

Quality: You can use the word for any situation where you know you did something stupid and have a brief moment of hoping for the best. A very brief moment, alas.

JAMES LILEKS

