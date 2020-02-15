THE ANSWERS

(pictured above)

• Jacob Huset and his 9-month-old Small Munsterlander named Arti

• Gayle Newberry and her 8-year-old Brittany named Tucker

• Larry Moore and his 4-year-old standard poodle named Tonka

• Lance Olson and his 2-year-old Large Munsterlander named Ozzy

• Rosemary LoGiudice and her 11-year-old English cocker spaniel named Otter
 