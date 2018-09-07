When the name "Dream Team" gets thrown around, visions of guys such as Jordan, Magic and Bird come to mind. The best of the best.

Now it's time to add Doug West to that list. Well, at least it is when only considering the all-time greats for the Timberwolves.

CBSSports writer Colin Ward-Henninger took on the task of picking the all-time best starting fives for every NBA team.

The caveats: The player must have played for the franchise for five or more seasons, a player can only represent one franchise and you had to put players roughly by their position.

That eliminates some of the shorter-lived performances of Stephon Marbury, Tom Gugliotta, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell in a Wolves uniform.

What it leaves you with: Ricky Rubio at point guard, West at shooting guard, Wally Szczerbiak at small forward, Kevin Garnett at power forward and Kevin Love at center.

MIKE NELSON