Wild, wild … East?
Since 2012, the NFC East has crowned a champion that didn’t have a winning record the previous season. Can 34-year-old Alex Smith, 33-year-old Adrian Peterson and the rest of Redskins coach Jay Gruden’s Over-the-Hill Gang II extend that streak to seven?
Year Team, record Year, record
2011 Washington, 5-11 2012, 10-6
2012 Philadelphia, 4-12 2013, 10-6
2013 Dallas, 8-8 2014, 12-4
2014 Washington, 4-12 2015, 9-7
2015 Dallas, 4-12 2016, 13-3
2016 Philadelphia, 7-9 2017, 13-3
2017 Washington, 7-9 2018, ?-?
