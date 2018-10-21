Tale of two composers

Works by Twin Cities composers Linda Kachelmeier and David Evan Thomas are showcased by the Schubert Club's invaluable Courtroom Concert series. Soprano Maria Jette sings a selection of songs by Kachelmeier with pianist Ann DuHamel, while Thomas is represented by his Trio da camera for oboe, horn and piano. (noon Thu., Landmark Center, St. Paul, free, schubert.org)

Scary new music

St. Paul's Zeitgeist new music group marks Halloween with a four-day "Things That Go Bump in the Night" festival. Highlights include "Crocus Hill Ghost Story," a multimedia collaboration by composer/flutist Julie Johnson, writer Cheri Johnson and filmmaker D.J. Mendel about a haunted Victorian mansion on Summit Avenue. Also featured are bone-chilling new commissions by Minnesotans Daniel Nass, Dameun Strange and Doug Opel, with ghost stories told by Loren Niemi, Debra Ting and Laura Packer. (7 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 6 p.m. Sun.; Studio Z, St. Paul; $10-$15, $40 festival pass, zeitgeistnewmusic.org)

Majestic Vaughan Williams

Mass in G minor was one of the first masterpieces that Ralph Vaughan Williams completed after serving as an ambulance driver in World War I. Written for two four-part choirs, the mass is ideally suited for the combination of VocalEssence and the St. Olaf Choir. (2 p.m. Sun., Cathedral of St. Paul, $10-$40, 612-371-5656 or vocalessence.org)

America's finest

The Sphinx Competition exists to identify the finest young black and Latino string players in America. Its 18-member orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, tours once a year, returning to the Ordway following successful visits in 2016 and 2017. The program features works by Syrian-American Kareem Roustom, Uruguayan-American Miguel del Aguila and American jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard. (3 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; $13-$23, 651-292-3268 or thespco.org)

Jazzy world premiere

Pianist/composer Jeremy Walker is a staple of the Twin Cities jazz scene. Yet he's written 13 new art songs specifically for classically trained mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski. "Haunted Blue" features texts by Whitman, Longfellow and Greg Foley, with tenor Tesfa Wondemagegnehu joining Osowski on two duets and jazz stalwart Anthony Cox on bass. Is it jazz? Is it classical? Decide for yourself at the album release party. (6 p.m. Sun., Dakota, Mpls., $20, 612-332-5299, dakotacooks.com)

TERRY BLAIN