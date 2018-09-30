Schubert Club kickoff

After winning the prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year competition in 2004, Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has matured into one of the more charismatic performers on the classical circuit. She recently was named the Schubert Club's first-ever "Featured Artist," a role involving both concertizing and educational outreach. Benedetti kicks off her yearlong tenure with a recital featuring Brahms' three violin sonatas, performed with pianist Alexei Grynyuk. As well as playing the sonatas, she'll talk about them, explaining their place in the composer's life and artistic development. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Aria, Mpls.; $31, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

Meet the newcomers

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra kicks off its chamber music series with a concert featuring two newly appointed players: principal clarinet Sang Yoon Kim and principal horn James Ferree. They'll perform works by Bruch and Dohnányi. (7 p.m. Thu., Capri Theater, Mpls.; 8 p.m. Sat. & 2 p.m. Sun., Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, $15, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Frothy Puccini

Minnesota Opera opens its 2018-19 season with Puccini's "La Rondine," with vibrant Irish soprano Celine Byrne in the title role. This frothy, operetta-like work from 1917 contains elements of "La Bohème" and Verdi's "La Traviata," though the central female character is spared death upon the opera's conclusion. (8 p.m. Sat., ends Oct. 14, Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, $25-$223, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

Nicola Benedetti

'Little Match Girl'

David Lang's "The Little Match Girl Passion" — based on the Hans Christian Andersen story — premiered a decade ago, winning a Pulitzer Prize. And now the Singers, a Twin Cities-based choir, is staging a 10th-anniversary performance. Also featured is Morten Lauridsen's modern classic "Lux Aeterna" with chamber orchestra. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., Annunciation Catholic Church, Mpls.; $22-$36, singersmca.org)

VocalEssence at 50

Founded 50 years ago as the Plymouth Music Series, VocalEssence marks its golden anniversary with a grand concert. Soloists Maria Jette, Clara Osowski, Vern Sutton and Dessa join the Vocal­Essence choirs to perform works by Copland, Britten, Bolcom, Argento and others — each selection nods to a particular chapter in the choral ensemble's history. Philip Brunelle, VocalEssence artistic director for the past half-century, directs what is sure to be a memorable, emotional occasion. (4 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $20-$40, 612-371-5656 or vocalessence.org)

TERRY BLAIN