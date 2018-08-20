Vocalist bonanza

The Bridge Chamber Music Festival continues in Northfield with a song recital fronted by soprano Maria Jette and tenor Dan Dressen, also featuring mezzo-soprano Christina Baldwin, baritone Jake Endres and pianists Sonja Thompson and Nicola Melville. Music by Bernstein and Nielsen is featured alongside works by Swedish composer Gunnar de Frumerie. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Weitz Center for Creativity, Carleton College, Northfield. $5, ­bridgechambermusicfestival.com.)

Letters from Bernstein

Fans of Leonard Bernstein can celebrate the musician's birth centenary — on the exact month, even the exact date of his birth — with Open Eye Theatre's "Dear Lenny: Bernstein's Life in Songs & Letters." This concert presentation features live performances of Bernstein's music by Twin Cities artists Bradley Greenwald, Prudence Johnson, Diana Grasselli and Dan Chouinard. It also features readings from Bernstein's letters to contemporaries such as Copland, Sondheim and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sun., Open Eye Figure Theatre, Mpls. $26, 612-874-6338, ­openeyetheatre.org.)

St. Olaf power players

Violinist Francesca Anderegg, violist Charles Gray, cellist David Carter and pianist Esther Wang are all faculty members at St. Olaf College. Performing as the Bridge Chamber Players, they pool their talents for an attractive program of chamber music from the romantic period by Schumann, Brahms and Dvořák. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Urness Recital Hall, St. Olaf College, Northfield, $5, ­bridgechambermusicfestival.com)

Sounds of innocence

Samuel Barber's "Knoxville: Summer of 1915" has become an iconic piece of American music, achingly nostalgic in its evocation of small-town lifestyles from a century ago. That masterpiece closes out Brainerd's Lakes Area Music Festival, featuring the rising soprano Julia Bullock as soloist. Also featured is Mahler's Fourth Symphony, another work taking a childlike perspective, painting a frisky, idyllic view of the afterlife in its finale. (7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd. Free, ­lakesareamusic.org.)

Eight great vocalists

Quince is a four-woman vocal group based in Chicago, described by Opera News as "the Anonymous 4 of new music." Quince hooks up with Twin Cities-based Lumina — another notable female vocal quartet — for this St. Paul concert. The two groups will perform both together and separately, with Quince previewing its 2018-19 season and Lumina performing a range of works including music by artistic director and alto Linda Kachelmeier. (7 p.m. Sat., St. Paul Conservatory of Music, St. Paul. $15, ­luminawomensensemble.com)

TERRY BLAIN