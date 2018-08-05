Source of excellence

The Source Song Festival has become an unmissable part of Minnesota summer, providing world-class recitals of art song, plus a strong educational component running through various seminars and workshops. Curators Mark Bilyeu and Clara Osowski offer another fascinating week of events for 2018, including a keynote recital by tenor David Portillo, currently building a major-league reputation on the international classical circuit. Portillo's Source recital includes Schumann's "Dichterliebe," one of the most beautiful of song cycles, plus works by Liszt, Poulenc and Guastavino. (8 p.m. Wed., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Mpls.; $15-$30, sourcesongfestival.org)

Keys composer

The most influential of J.S. Bach's children was probably Carl Philipp Emanuel, who forged a crucial link between the baroque and early classical periods. Lyra Baroque performs a pair of C.P.E.'s concertos for two keyboards, plus Mozart's Concerto for Three Keyboards thrown in for good measure. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Rochester; 3 p.m. Sat., Sundin Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul, $5-$25, lyrabaroque.org)

'Appalachian' dance

Copland's "Appalachian Spring" is so firmly established in the concert hall that it's easy to forget the work was originally written for a ballet about American pioneers in 19th-century Pennsylvania. Brainerd's burgeoning Lakes Area Music Festival partners with St. Paul Ballet for a fresh take on Copland's masterpiece. Also on the program is a selection of Copland's "Old American Songs," performed by baritone John Taylor Ward. And soloist Suliman Tekalli plays Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto. (7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, free, lakesareamusic.org)

Digging up gems

The Neoteric Chamber Winds pride themselves on disinterring music for unusual combinations of instruments — the kind of repertoire we don't hear as often as we should. Their latest concert features David Maslanka's "Arise!," David DeBoor Canfield's "Opus Pocus," Guy Woolfenden's "Reflections," Jennifer Jolley's "Foot Tapping Song" and "Machiavelli's Conscience" by Michael Markowski. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Roseville Lutheran Church, Roseville; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Mpls., free, neotericwinds.org)

Family business

Baroque composers Louis Couperin and his nephew François were members of the most prolific family in French musical history. Twin Cities Early Music Festival celebrates their music with its closing concert, featuring soprano Maria Jette and an ensemble of harpsichord, flute and bass viol. (3 p.m. Sun., the St. Paul Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, St. Paul; $5-$20, ­tcearlymusic.org)

TERRY BLAIN