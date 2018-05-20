Ten years of ¡Cantaré!

This special concert celebrates the 10th anniversary of VocalEssence's ¡Cantaré! program, with composers in residence from Mexico embedded with Twin Cities high school and community ensembles. Singers from partner schools in Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Rosemount will take the stage — more than 500 in total — to perform works by this year's composers, Jimena Contreras and Bernardo Feldman. VocalEssence's new youth choir, Singers of This Age, also appears. (7 p.m. Tue., Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul; free, 651-224-4222, vocalessence.org)

Talk about multi-tasking

Young Teddy Abrams runs the Louisville Orchestra in addition to juggling parallel careers as a guest conductor, pianist, clarinetist and composer. Abrams brings his many talents to this week's St. Paul Chamber Orchestra concerts, where he will play the piano part in his own "Fancy Fiddling." Abrams also conducts the world premiere of Hannah Lash's "In Pursuit of Flying," a piano concerto with SPCO artistic partner Jeremy Denk as soloist. Works by Britten, Stravinsky and Copland fill out a deliciously inventive program. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls.; $11-$50, 651-291-1144, thespco.org)

From rags to tangos

With a program called "Dance! Rags, Songs & Tangos," pianist Gloria Shih and violinist Marc Levine take a timeout from more traditional programs. The duo delves into a swinging, more lighthearted style of music, including Piazzolla's "Grand Tango," Bolcom's "Graceful Ghost Rag" and Ginastera's "Danzas Argentinas." (7:30 p.m. Sat.; the Baroque Room, St. Paul; $5-$15, ­thebaroqueroom.com)

Swedish sounds

The nyckelharpa is a type of Swedish fiddle, where notes are selected by pressing fingers to the keys rather than strings. Hear the traditional instrument at "Svensk musik och dans," a collaborative concert featuring the East Metro Symphony Orchestra, the Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag and the Twin Cities Swedish Folk Dancers. (7 p.m. Wed., American Swedish Institute, Mpls.; $10-$15, emsorch.org)

Dynamic duo

"The instrument of kings meets the king of instruments." That's how trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets bill this concert, touring Minnesota this week with a program mixing classical, virtuoso, lyrical and humorous pieces. (7 p.m. Thu., First Presbyterian Church, Red Wing; 7 p.m. Fri., Roseville Lutheran Church, Roseville; free, cjseippmusic.com)

TERRY BLAIN