Gone are the days when dreary grab-and-go sandwiches and greasy fast food were the only options past security. As airlines have cut back on in-flight food in recent years, airport terminals are coming to the rescue with a versatile buffet of culinary options — many of them with local connections.
Here's your guide to the best local eats at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The Mall
1M. Leeann Chin: Minnesota-based Chinese food chain.
2M. Caribou: Minnesota’s own coffee shop takes over a former Starbucks. Opening in December.
3M. The Cook & the Ox: New full-service steakhouse, with menu from consultant Jack Riebel of the Lexington, in Ike’s former location.
4M. Champions’ Grille by Ike’s: Golf-themed restaurant from a Minneapolis mainstay.
5M. Peoples Organic: Cafe with organic and fair-trade bites by the owner of French Meadow.
6M. Lake Wine Kitchen + Bar: Wine to go or sit-down service with sandwiches, small plates and entrees.
7M. PinKU: Japanese street food by way of northeast Minneapolis with a full bar. Opening in late October.
8M. Black Sheep: Coal-fired pizza from one of the Twin Cities’ renowned pie shops.
9M. Smack Shack: Lobster rolls and po’boys by this North Loop restaurant.
10M. Stone Arch: 30 local craft beers are on tap at this airport-only restaurant from the co-founder of Bar La Grassa and Burch Steak.
Concourse A
1A. Blue Door Pub: Home of the Juicy Blucy burger.
2A. The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central: Speakeasy-style cocktail bar with food from Tattersall Distilling. Opening in November.
Concourse C
1C. Buffalo Wild Wings: National wings chain with Minnesota roots. Opening Jan. 2020.
2C. Bottle Rocket: Blue Plate Restaurant Co.’s shuttered Mac-Groveland spot relocates to former Dairy Queen. Opening in November.
3C. Twins Grill: Sports bar honoring Minnesota’s division champions.
Concourse D
1D. Republic: This outpost of the Minneapolis craft beer pub includes live music.
Concourse E
1E. Angel Food Bakery: Doughnuts, cupcakes and breakfast sandwiches from the downtown Minneapolis bakery.
2E. Holy Land Deli: Hummus, falafel and more from the Minneapolis Mediterranean deli.
3E. Red Cow: Gourmet burgers, beer and wine from a local joint.
4E. LoLo American Kitchen: Full-service and grab-and-go offerings from the Stillwater restaurant and cocktail bar.
Concourse F
1F. Caribou
2F. Peoples Organic
3F. Hi-Lo Diner: Airport version of the E. Lake Street retro diner.
Concourse G
1G. Caribou
Sharyn Jackson and Mark Boswell