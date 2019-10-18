Gone are the days when dreary grab-and-go sandwiches and greasy fast food were the only options past security. As airlines have cut back on in-flight food in recent years, airport terminals are coming to the rescue with a versatile buffet of culinary options — many of them with local connections.

Here's your guide to the best local eats at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Mall

1M. Leeann Chin: Minnesota-based Chinese food chain.

2M. Caribou: Minnesota’s own coffee shop takes over a former Starbucks. Opening in December.

3M. The Cook & the Ox: New full-service steakhouse, with menu from consultant Jack Riebel of the Lexington, in Ike’s former location.

4M. Champions’ Grille by Ike’s: Golf-themed restaurant from a Minneapolis mainstay.

5M. Peoples Organic: Cafe with organic and fair-trade bites by the owner of French Meadow.

6M. Lake Wine Kitchen + Bar: Wine to go or sit-down service with sandwiches, small plates and entrees.

7M. PinKU: Japanese street food by way of northeast Minneapolis with a full bar. Opening in late October.

8M. Black Sheep: Coal-fired pizza from one of the Twin Cities’ renowned pie shops.

9M. Smack Shack: Lobster rolls and po’boys by this North Loop restaurant.

10M. Stone Arch: 30 local craft beers are on tap at this airport-only restaurant from the co-founder of Bar La Grassa and Burch Steak.

Concourse A

1A. Blue Door Pub: Home of the Juicy Blucy burger.

2A. The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central: Speakeasy-style cocktail bar with food from Tattersall Distilling. Opening in November.

Concourse C

1C. Buffalo Wild Wings: National wings chain with Minnesota roots. Opening Jan. 2020.

2C. Bottle Rocket: Blue Plate Restaurant Co.’s shuttered Mac-Groveland spot relocates to former Dairy Queen. Opening in November.

3C. Twins Grill: Sports bar honoring Minnesota’s division champions.

Concourse D

1D. Republic: This outpost of the Minneapolis craft beer pub includes live music.

Concourse E

1E. Angel Food Bakery: Doughnuts, cupcakes and breakfast sandwiches from the downtown Minneapolis bakery.

2E. Holy Land Deli: Hummus, falafel and more from the Minneapolis Mediterranean deli.

3E. Red Cow: Gourmet burgers, beer and wine from a local joint.

4E. LoLo American Kitchen: Full-service and grab-and-go offerings from the Stillwater restaurant and cocktail bar.

Concourse F

1F. Caribou

2F. Peoples Organic

3F. Hi-Lo Diner: Airport version of the E. Lake Street retro diner.

Concourse G

1G. Caribou

Sharyn Jackson and Mark Boswell