The two people killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer truck on Hwy. 61 in Wabasha County have been identified.

Gary Dean Johnson, 58, and Cheryl Schleicher, 59, both from Lake City, Minn., died of their injuries, authorities said.

The two were in a southbound 2003 Ford pickup that crossed the centerline and struck the northbound semi head-on. Roads were snowy and icy at the time, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the semi, Richard Warnken, 58, from Rochester, sustained noncritical injuries, according to the report.

The crash happened at 11:35 a.m. at Milepost 70 in Lake Township. Hwy. 61 was closed for a period as the investigation was conducted.