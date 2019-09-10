The Twins are trying to clinch their first division title since 2010 despite a roster full of players fighting off all sorts of injuries:

CF Byron Buxton, left shoulder: The center fielder flew out to California for an examination, and season-ending surgery was a possibility.

DH Nelson Cruz, left wrist: Has been playing despite a ruptured tendon but sat the past two games after two injured list stints earlier this season.

RF Max Kepler, chest: Left Sunday’s game after one inning; he also has been bothered by his right knee but has avoided the IL.

IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, oblique: The super-utility player last played Aug. 27, and the Twins have said they aren’t going to rush him back.

3B Miguel Sano, back: He had been mostly healthy since returning in May from an Achilles’ injury, but he was held out of Sunday’s game.

LF Eddie Rosario, left shoulder/elbow: Has not missed any time because of this injury but has slumped of late; also sprained his left ankle in June.

1B C.J. Cron, right thumb: Has spent two stints on the injured list because of the injury, which seemingly is still bothersome.

OF Jake Cave, groin: His August play helped the Twins stay in first place, but he left Friday after running to first base and is day-to-day.

RHP Sam Dyson, biceps: Went on the injured list days after coming over in a July 31 trade, and was sent home from Boston last week.

RHP Kyle Gibson, ulcerative colitis: Recently said he lost 10 pounds over 6½ weeks, but he is set to return Thursday after missing one start.