The local nine
In their first extended homestand in nearly a month, the Twins will play nine games in nine days against three different teams at Target Field:
vs. N.Y. Mets (42-51)
Two games: Tuesday and Wednesday
The Mets can hit,
but they haven't won regularly all season and are clinging to wild-card hopes.
vs. Oakland Athletics (53-41)
Four games: Thursday through Sunday
Owners of an AL wild-card spot at the mo- ment, the A's are 8-2 in their past 10 games.
vs. N.Y. Yankees (59-33)
Three games: Monday through July 24
The best record in the American League belongs to the Yanks, who play host to the Rays and Rockies before coming to Minnesota.