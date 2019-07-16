The local nine

In their first extended homestand in nearly a month, the Twins will play nine games in nine days against three different teams at Target Field:

vs. N.Y. Mets (42-51)

Two games: Tuesday and Wednesday

The Mets can hit,

A’s third baseman Matt Chapman has 21 home runs, 54 RBI and a .274 average.

but they haven't won regularly all season and are clinging to wild-card hopes.

vs. Oakland Athletics (53-41)

Four games: Thursday through Sunday

Owners of an AL wild-card spot at the mo- ment, the A's are 8-2 in their past 10 games.

vs. N.Y. Yankees (59-33)

Three games: Monday through July 24

The best record in the American League belongs to the Yanks, who play host to the Rays and Rockies before coming to Minnesota.