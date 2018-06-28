OK, this is amazing and I don’t want to ruin it but I will summarize with some bullet points before leaving you to watch this 3 minute, 30 second video:

*Former NBA player Carlos Boozer, after signing a huge free agent contract with Utah in the mid-2000s, bought a mansion in Bel Air.

*He was never there, so his agent convinced him to rent it. When an offer of $95,000 a MONTH came in, Boozer couldn’t resist. What he didn’t know until he got there: The renter was Prince.

*Prince made some, uh, changes to the place. But it all worked out in the end!

OK, go and watch ESPN video. It’s Boozer retelling the story of what happened, mixed in with some excellent illustrations.