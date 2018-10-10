There are two Bob Zinks.

One is the ornithologist, Dr. Robert Zink, who once led the ornithology department at the University of Minnesota and now is a faculty member in the School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The other is just plain Bob Zink, outdoorsman who writes about his adventures and observations, basically bound only by an unbounded curiosity.

Dr. Zink is author of many scientific papers. Bob the outdoorsman is author of articles in Minnesota’s sportsman tabloid, “Outdoor News,” collected first into a book entitled “The Three-minute Outdoorsman: Wild Science from Magnetic Deer to Mumbling Carp,” and more recently into “The Three-minute Outdoorsman Returns: From Mammoth on the Menu to the Benefits of Moose Drool.”

Bob is a man who feeds his curiosity with actual science, probabaly one of few hunters who does so. Yes, he is a hunter, venison a favorite meat. The questions he has and the answers he finds are given to readers in stories generated by his time in the field.

The latest book has several essays about white-tailed deer. He explores questions about wild sheep, dirty kitchens, Passenger Pigeons, dogs, road kill, fish, catch-and-release, and water fleas, among many other things.

There are particularly pointed comments on the problems caused by feral cats and house cats allowed to roam outdoors. He wonders why the City of Minneapolis bends to the demands of the pro-cat lobby at the same time it favors bird-safe glass at U.S. Bank stadium. The cat lobbyists feed feral cat colonies. Feral cats kill far more birds than ever will die flying into stadium glass.

If you enjoy being outdoors and occasionally have questions about what you see, you should find a copy of these books, both of them, and meet a man who knows how to find a good answer to an interesting question.

The latest book, published by the University of Nebraska Press, has 297 pages, is soft bound, costs $19.95, and can be found at nebraskapress.unl,edu if not in a bookstore.