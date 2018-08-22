More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis, St. Paul parks have great stuff
Both cities rank in top 10 for amenities like beaches, ice rinks, etc.
West Metro
Former Hopkins mayoral candidate awaiting trial after alleged threat to kill federal judge
Robert Phillip Ivers, 65, alarmed residents after using racist language at candidate forum last year.
Local
The State Fair quiz: How Minnesotan are you?
The Minnesota Great Get-Together starts Thursday; so it's a good time to check your State Fair IQ.
Local
State Fair is 'secularly sacred' gathering for 2 million congregants
What fairgoers are really after, it turns out, is togetherness. Memories. And a sense of who they are as Minnesotans.
Local
Teen sheds life vest, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
The young man made it to a floating dock with the vest, then tried without it, the Sheriff's Office said.
