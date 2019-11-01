THE Traveler: Heather Patterson Candels of Northfield.

The scene: Near Ranthambore National Park, in India's northern Rajasthan state, a boy seems to stand watch over a collection of shoes that people removed before entering a home.

The Trip: During a small-group trip with Overseas Adventure Travel, Candels and the others drove to a tiny village near the national park to spend time with residents. "While there, we learned about their lives, enjoyed tea on a porch during a downpour and participated in making a meal, which we all shared at evening's end," she wrote in an e-mail. The area "is another world, where we saw camels, monkeys and, not to mention, a tiger in the national park. We also visited a school, where we interacted with the children whose lives are so very different from ours in the United States." Overseas Adventure Travel (oattravel.com) offers trips in locations around the world that immerse travelers in cultural exchange.

About Ranthambore: The park, near the town of Sawai Madhopur, is a former hunting ground of the maharajahs of Jaipur, and holds tigers and leopards, among other wildlife. The 10th-century Ranthambore Fort is a park landmark.

About the Photo: Candels used her iPhone XR to make this photograph. "I loved the shoe colors, the shirt colors, and the joy on the boy's face," she wrote.

