NOT-SO-MAGNIFICENT SEVEN

Friday produced a team-record seventh walkoff homer against the Twins this season, though the first in nearly two months.

Date Player Pitcher Score

3/29/18 Adam Jones Fernando Rodney Bal 3, Min 2 (11)

4/22/18 Carlos Gomez Addison Reed TB 8, Min 6

4/26/18 Gary Sanchez Fernando Rodney NYY 4, Min 3

5/3/18 Trayce Thompson Addison Reed ChW 6, Min 5

5/26/18 Mike Zunino Matt Magill Sea 4, Min 3 (12)

5/29/18 Alcides Escobar Taylor Rogers KC 2, Min 1 (14)

7/27/18 Mookie Betts Matt Belisle Bos 4, Min 3 (10)