The anticipation is over! The next flavor of lip balm from the Star Tribune is (drumroll, please) Barrel Balm which makes its debut at the Minnesota State Fair. Think root beer. The scent is reminiscent of a cold mug of the summertime favorite.

The flavor joins the roster of memorable lip balms of the past from the Star Tribune: French fry, mini-doughnut, bratwurst, butter, ketchup, mustard, bacon, fresh-cut grass, "stick" and "traffic cone," all of which have left Minnesotans safe from the harshness of chapped lips. .

Check out the lip-smacking balm, available as of opening day at the state fair, Aug. 22, and for the full 12 days of the fair at the Star Tribune booth (Carnes Av., at the end of the Grandstand ramp). Limited quantities of lip balm are distributed each day at 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.at the booth.

But that's a week away. To ready you for the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Star Tribune will hold its Preview Party today -- Thursday -- at Strib headquarters (Capella Tower Atrium, Star Tribune Building, 650 3rd Av. S., Mpls.) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with free samples of fair food available, while they last. Admission is simply a donation to Second Harvest Heartland food bank.

See you at the fair! And let us know your favorite flavors of lip balm!