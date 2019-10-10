The schedule for the visit of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to the Twin Cities, compiled from the White House public schedule and other sources:
4 p.m.: Doors open at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
About 4 p.m.: Pence appears at a "meet and greet" at Safety Signs in Lakeville.
5:55 p.m.: Trump arrives at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
7 p.m.: Trump speaks at rally at Target Center.
8:30 p.m.: Trump departs Target Center for the airport.
9:05 p.m.: Air Force One departs MSP for Washington.
