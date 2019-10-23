THE ROBERT COVINGTON FILE

• Age: 28

• Started his career in Houston — where current Wolves President Gersson Rosas was an executive — in 2013 after going undrafted out of Tennessee State.

• Played most of his career with the 76ers, where he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team after the 2017-18 season.

• Arrived with the Wolves last November in the Jimmy Butler trade. He was limited to 22 games because of a knee injury, but the Wolves were 12-10 when he played and ranked No. 11 in the NBA in defensive rating during those games.