THE ROBERT COVINGTON FILE
• Age: 28
• Started his career in Houston — where current Wolves President Gersson Rosas was an executive — in 2013 after going undrafted out of Tennessee State.
• Played most of his career with the 76ers, where he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team after the 2017-18 season.
• Arrived with the Wolves last November in the Jimmy Butler trade. He was limited to 22 games because of a knee injury, but the Wolves were 12-10 when he played and ranked No. 11 in the NBA in defensive rating during those games.
