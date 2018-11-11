THE ROAD AHEAD
THE REGULAR SEASON
The Gophers, trying to win their third Big Ten championship — and perhaps complete a perfect season — finish out the regular season on the road the next two weekends.
Friday: at Maryland
Saturday: at Ohio State
Nov. 23: at No. 7 Penn State
No. 24: at Rutgers
NCAA tournament
The Gophers are hoping they will never have to leave the Twin Cities in the NCAA tournament. The 64-team bracket will be revealed Nov.25 (7:30 p.m., ESPNU). The first two rounds will be held on campus sites Nov. 29 to Dec.1, with the regionals Dec.7 and 8 and the Final Four Dec.13 and 15 at Target Center.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 2 Clemson knocks out No. 17 BC 27-7 to win division
At the site of Dabo Swinney's first victory as the head coach of Clemson 10 years ago, the Tigers earned a milestone victory that shows what a superpower they have become.
Vikings
Saints quarterback Brees a true golden oldie
Drew Brees, at age 39, looks like the league MVP so far
Gophers
Gophers lose to Badgers in Big Ten hockey
Defenseman Josh Ess' first goal of the season for Wisconsin broke a 1-all tie in the middle of the third period.
Celebrities
Ex-Viking, Justice Page to get Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Trump cited his athletic accomplishments, his long judicial career and his charitable work. Page is one of a handful of well-known Minnesotans to receive the honor. The ceremony will take place Friday.
Wolves
Rookie Doncic, veteran Barea lead Mavs past Thunder 111-96
J.J. Barea and Luka Doncic brought experience and youth — and a win — to Dallas on Saturday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.