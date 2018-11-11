THE ROAD AHEAD

THE REGULAR SEASON

The Gophers, trying to win their third Big Ten championship — and perhaps complete a perfect season — finish out the regular season on the road the next two weekends.

Friday: at Maryland

Saturday: at Ohio State

Nov. 23: at No. 7 Penn State

No. 24: at Rutgers

NCAA tournament

The Gophers are hoping they will never have to leave the Twin Cities in the NCAA tournament. The 64-team bracket will be revealed Nov.25 (7:30 p.m., ESPNU). The first two rounds will be held on campus sites Nov. 29 to Dec.1, with the regionals Dec.7 and 8 and the Final Four Dec.13 and 15 at Target Center.