A thoroughly modern ‘Lucretia’

The setting may be ancient Rome, but the story line of “The Rape of Lucretia” could hardly be more disturbingly relevant — a woman sexually violated in her own home by a friend of her husband, in an attack fueled by alcohol and male braggadocio. Journey North Opera Company (formerly Twin Cities Fringe Opera) presents a new staging of Benjamin Britten’s 1946 chamber opera, refracted through the lens of the #MeToo movement and the debate over toxic masculinity. St. Paul native Briana Moynihan sings Lucretia, and Amanda Carlson directs. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Minnsky Theatre, Mpls. $25, journeynorthopera.com)

Songs for the new season

The Bakken Trio opens its new season with a recital featuring Minnesota-born soprano Liv Redpath, a rising star on the American operatic circuit. Redpath sings Fauré’s cycle “La Bonne Chanson,” with songs by Previn and Boulanger. A stimulatingly varied program is rounded out with a performance of American composer Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet, with South Korean pianist Hanna Hyunjung Kim. (4 p.m. Sun. MacPhail Center for Music, Mpls. $25, bakkentrio.org)

Terry Blain