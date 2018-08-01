Well-paid wideouts

The NFL’s top 10 in wide receiver pay per season:

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh $17 million

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay $16.5 million

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston $16.2 million

4. Brandin Cooks, L.A. Rams $16.2 million

5. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City $16 million

6. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland $15.1 million

7. A.J. Green, Cincinnati $15 million

8. Devante Adams, Green Bay $14.5 million

9. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota $14.4 million

10. Julio Jones, Atlanta $14.25 million

Source: Spotrac.com