Let’s try something old/new today and maybe every day? Before we get too deep into Friday, here’s a recap of some of the best stuff you might have missed on social media while sleeping or otherwise living your full lives … and some things you should be aware of in case you want to sound really smart talking to friends and enemies today:

*Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is an unabashed gamer, and he talked some trash while playing Call of Duty with the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox because Fox was “camping.” I have no idea what that means, but I love to see KAT animated so here you go:

*Maya Moore was on the late night SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Thursday (pretty much the best thing on ESPN these days aside from live sports programming, by the way), and the Lynx were grateful. Except … they shortchanged poor Maya one ring, and the Lynx had to call it out on Twitter.

*The Twins start a three-game home series with the Brewers on Friday, and you need to treasure this moment. Under the current interleague format, the border rivals more regularly play two game home-and-away series with each other, and they tend to fall in the middle of the week. The two-game sets at Target Field in 2016 and 2017 were Monday-Tuesday affairs, with two games immediately thereafter Wednesday-Thursday in Milwaukee. This year the Twins have three more in Milwaukee — stretching from July 2-4, which should make for a festive holiday even if it is Monday-Wednesday. Downtown bars should be, um, robust over the next few days.

*Tampa Bay knocked off Washington 4-2 (including a very late empty-net goal) in a wildly entertaining Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals. There were a bunch of gorgeous goals and stunning saves. The road team has now won every game in the series, which heads back to Tampa tied 2-2.

*OK, this is from Wednesday, but it’s worth reaching back for here. Bartolo Colon, who quickly became a fan favorite while pitching part of last season with the Twins, is still at it with the Rangers. And in his last start, he took a 102 mph line drive right off his belly. He recovered quickly to get the out, and later quipped, “It’s OK, I have a lot of belly.” Never change, Big Sexy. Never change.