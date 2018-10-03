THE LUOL DENG FILE

Deng, a 33-year-old native of South Sudan, was the No. 7 pick of the Bulls in 2004 and spent parts of 10 seasons with the Bulls — including four under coach Tom Thibodeau.

He signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Lakers in 2016 but played just 57 games there — including just one last year — as Los Angeles went with a youth movement.

Deng, a small forward, reached a contract settlement with the Lakers and then signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Timberwolves.