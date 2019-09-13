More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Pay-to-stay fees put some Wisconsin inmates in sizable debt
In 2011, Sean Pugh was arrested for allegedly violating terms of his release from prison. A year and a half into his roughly two-year stay in the Brown County Jail, he realized he owed the county around $17,000 — the result of a $20 daily "pay-to-stay" fee plus fees from previous jail stints.
National
Minnesota labor unions divided over the Green New Deal
Two national leaders of the Service Employees International Union recently came to St. Paul to talk about the union's latest initiative to fight climate change: the Green New Deal.
Local
Intense competition for Twin Cities houses attracts flippers
By one estimate, investors accounted for nearly 10% of all Twin Cities purchases last year. But it's taking more work to make it happen.
East Metro
Trolley fire slows traffic where I-35W and Hwys. 280 and 36 come together
No one was hurt in the blaze, which sent flames and smoke high above the area about 7 p.m.
South Metro
Twin Cities metro police blotter, Sept. 15
BIRCHWOOD AUG. 4 Suspicious person. A deputy checking on a 1:45 a.m. report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Wildwood Avenue…