Last time the U ...

1960 Was 7-0

1967 Had a 4-0 start in the Big Ten

1969-70 Won five straight in Big Ten

Winning ways

Longest current FBS winning streaks:

Clemson 22

Ohio State 13

Appalachian State 12

Gophers 9

Baylor 9

