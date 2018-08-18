Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand Age: 48

Family: Wife, Elisabeth (Wiz) Bachman; son Andrew, 8; daughter Annika, 6

College: Brigham Young, bachelor’s degree in physical education, 1993; master’s degree in exercise science, 1998; master of business administration, 1999

At the U: Six seasons, 162-43 overall, 89-31 Big Ten, five NCAA tournament appearances. The Gophers reached the Final Four in 2015 and 2016, the Elite Eight in 2012 and the Sweet 16 in 2013 and 2017. McCutcheon was named the national and Big Ten coach of the year in 2015, when the Gophers won the second Big Ten championship in program history. He has coached 10 players to 12 All-America awards, including seven first-team honorees.

At USA Volleyball: McCutcheon is the only U.S. coach to win Olympic medals in men’s and women’s indoor volleyball. He went 107-33 with the men’s program from 2005-08, winning multiple international medals on the way to Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. McCutcheon coached the U.S. women to a 106-39 mark from 2009-12, earning three World Grand Prix titles and ending his tenure with an Olympic silver medal in 2012.

As a pro: McCutcheon played on the beach volleyball tour in 1997, after playing professionally for indoor teams in Finland and Japan.

Hugh-isms: The pithy sayings McCutcheon uses to “communicate with intention’’ often stick in players’ heads. Some of their favorites: It’s never wrong to do the right thing. Championship behaviors bring championship results. The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are. It’s not all rainbows and ponies.

Home ties: McCutcheon usually travels to his native country once a year and works with a variety of teams and sports organizations on his visits. He was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit as part of Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday celebration in 2016.

RACHEL BLOUNT